Mix of sun and clouds for Labor Day with a cool down coming!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stormy weekend, things will finally be calming down for Labor Day! Northeast Mississippi will also get in in brief cool down with highs in the mid 80s by midweek with an increased chance to see more scattered to widespread rain.

TONIGHT: Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will continue to fizzle out through the overnight hours. We will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

LABOR DAY: Happy Labor Day! Monday looks to be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s for us. It’ll be good weather to get outside and maybe even grill out! We will keep a few passing clouds Monday evening as overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We are in for a cool down in those temperatures and the chance to see more rain looking ahead. Highs will only get into the mid 80s for us by midweek heading into next weekend. We will have a slight chance of rain Tuesday, but our best chance to see some meaningful rainfall is looking to be Wednesday and Thursday. We will take the rain and cooler temps!