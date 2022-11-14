MJI files lawsuit to allow Mississippi abortion ban to take effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A conservative legal group is suing to allow Mississippi’s abortion ban to take full effect.

The Mississippi Justice Institute or MJI filed a lawsuit in Hinds County County Chancery Court today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The suit is aimed at allowing Mississippi’s abortion ban to take full effect.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, returning abortion policy to the states.

Mississippi had a so-called trigger law on the books designed to implement a near-total abortion ban in the event of Roe being overturned.

Jackson Women’s Health sued to stop the trigger law from taking effect, based on a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court Ruling, which says the state constitution invokes a right to privacy that includes an implied right to choose whether to have an abortion.

That case has been appealed to the State Supreme Court.

The MJI suit is asking Mississippi’s Courts to declare that abortion is not protected under the State Constitution.

The official lawsuit can be found here

