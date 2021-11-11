MLB star Adam Frazier plays role in Winston Academy OF Aiden Fancher’s success

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Plenty of baseball players in our area took the next step in their athletic careers today and on the other side, the national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs officially cashed in.. Winston Academy’s Aiden Fancher signed with MSU this morning.

Aiden committed to Chris Lemonis’s team on Twitter almost two years ago to the day. He’ll be an outfielder for the Dawgs and is in the class of 2022.

Aiden grew up hanging out with MSU legends like 2021 MLB All-Star Adam Frazier, Hunter Renfroe of the Boston Red Sox and Wes Rea. In fact, Frazier came down to support Fancher on his special day. He helped him with his game the past couple of years and says Fancher will be as good as he wants to be.

“I give most of my credit to them,” Fancher said. “That’s why he’s here and I told him they got me started as a little kid. That gave me the love for Mississippi State baseball, them. Working with them is awesome, you can’t beat it.”

Despite all of his success in the pros, Frazier said helping younger players is incredibly rewarding.

“I am the same guy as I was when I played here almost ten years ago now,” Frazier said. “Like I said, I like helping the kids and it is fun seeing the progress in them. The guys from this area don’t get that kind of exposure. I just try to help them and show the little things that have helped me and share that with them.”

The San Diego Padres traded for Frazier during the 2021 season. He had a .304 batting average and finished the year with 176 hits (eighth most in the majors). He’s set to hit free agency after the 2022 season.