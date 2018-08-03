Mother of formerly missing teen arrested, a year after daughter was found

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mother of teenager, reported missing one year ago, has been charged with Hindering a Criminal Investigation.

In fact, Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey says that Dana Maria Morgan, 37, actually sent her daughter out of state, then said nothing while investigators searched for months.

Morgan faces additional charges from the Department of Homeland Security in connection with the case. Her bond is set at $10,000.

On June 23rd of last year, Angelica Dykes Case was reported missing from the south lake area of Booneville.

She was located 5 months later in Alabama.

Local residents and family held a prayer vigil one month after Angelica’s disappearance.

There was a large turnout from the community.

Chief Ramey says there have been two additional arrests made by the Department of Homeland Security as a result of this case in Alabama.