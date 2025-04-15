Moncrief Dog Park temporarily closed due to risk of parvo

Two young dogs who were dumped at the park were found to have parvo, prompting the city to close it down out of caution.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Canine parvovirus, or parvo, is a highly contagious virus that, when left untreated, kills more than 90% of dogs infected with it.

When two young dogs with parvo were found abandoned at the Moncrief Dog Park, Starkville Parks and Recreation took swift action, said Kayla Davenport, the Starkville Parks and Recreation director of marketing and sponsorship.

“We wanted to make sure that people were aware,” Davenport said. “And then closing the park down to help spread awareness and not let anybody’s babies get in danger of getting the disease because it can be very deadly. We definitely wanted to take as quick of action as possible when we found out.”

Dr. Jeff Smith, a veterinarian with Smith Animal Hospital, said avoiding other dogs is important if your dog isn’t fully vaccinated.

Especially during the Spring and Summertime when the virus is most active.

“Stay away from populated areas with other dogs right now,” Dr. Smith said. “As far as older dogs that are vaccinated, we very rarely see it in like six months or older, probably a year older. But the young puppies, be very, very cautious. And then vaccinations. The vaccines for parvo, honestly, I’ve had great results with all of them. They’re all very good products.”

But dog-to-dog contact is not the only way parvo spreads.

Dr. Smith said the virus can also spread through human contact.

Making disinfecting after being in areas with high dog traffic paramount.

“If you’re around it or even like going to a store or anywhere that there was parvo and it gets on your shoes, you know, on your clothes and you can transmit it that way,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the early signs of parvo can be generalized lethargy.

That is followed by loss of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Davenport shared how she felt hearing of the parvo outbreak.

“I was worried about the dogs that were found and diagnosed and everything,” Davenport said. “I immediately felt for everybody that was I know was worried and like regularly use the dog park and so for me. I was just like wanting everyone to be okay.”

Davenport said they hope to have the dog park back open by the end of the month.

And to check the Starkville Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more updates.

Dr. Smith said when caught early, monoclonal antibodies can be effective for treating parvo.

But these treatments can be very costly.

Canine Parvovirus first emerged in 1978 after a similar virus passed over from cats.

