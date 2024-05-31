Moncrief Park Pool makes waves for Golden Triangle Region

The Moncrief Park Pool is a rare community asset, and it's one of the only public pools in the Golden Triangle Region.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a Summer tradition for people who live in Starkville and the Golden Triangle for the past 70 years.

Starkville’s Moncrief Pool officially opened for the Summer on May 25.

The Moncrief Park Pool is a rare community asset, and it’s one of the only public pools in the Golden Triangle Region.

“We get so many families coming in here from all around, all the different areas and it also creates a lot of jobs for college students, especially over the Summer,” said head lifeguard Regan Kincaid.

Regan Kincaid is a Mississippi State Student from New York.

She said the job allows her to experience the Golden Triangle during the slower summer months.

“It’s awesome to have an opportunity like this where I get to stay in Starkville and with the friends I’ve made here, experience this town with not all the crazy college students around,” Kincaid said.

Through bringing people from surrounding communities for a swim, it adds an economic boost for the city of Starkville.

“We have so many families coming in from all over the place to come enjoy their time here at the pool so, the restaurants are thriving cause they’re getting that business as well,” Kincaid said.

Overall, the pool is making a splash in the area of mental health by enhancing the quality of life for those who visit.

“When you’re getting out, and you’re playing and you’re running, jumping in the pool, swimming, that’s working off stress, that’s helping to clear your mind, that’s helping with your emotions,” said pool visitor Joeann Foster.

Foster lives out in the county.

She says having a place not too far from where they live is vital for this region of the state.

“It is a vital part of a community, and I just hope that Starkville and the city see how vital it is to the community, and they keep it open every year, knowing this is a great resource not just for Starkville, but for the whole surrounding GTR area,” Foster said.

The Moncrief pool will be open until the day after Labor Day. The pool is closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Sunday, the pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, and the pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free to ages four and under. For ages five to 12, admission is $3. For ages 13 and older, admission is $5.

Season passes are $50 for an individual. For a family of four, season passes are $150.

They also offer swim lessons.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X