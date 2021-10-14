Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reminding you to lock your car doors

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reminding you to lock your car doors.

The department has seen an increase in vehicle burglary reports over the last several weeks.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, most of the car burglaries have happened at night and all of them have involved unlocked vehicles.

The thieves are taking mostly cash and guns.

Deputies say they expect to see even more car burglaries as the holiday season approaches.