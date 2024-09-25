Monroe Co. town looking to bring lost Christmas tradition back

Campaign is underway to get a new community Christmas tree for Amory

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Amory Mayor Corey Glenn and Main Street Executive Director Rebecca Riddle said the campaign to get a new community Christmas tree appeals to those who remember the original, and others born long after the popular tradition.

“It has been part of our heritage through the years, a place we could convene during the holiday season,” Mayor Glenn said.

Every Christmas season, the community tree would sit on the property of the old garment factory. Recently, Amory Main Street set up a GoFundMe to raise money to restore the popular tradition. And this go around, there will be an added feature that will be on display when the holidays are over.

“During off season, we are hoping for a large flag pole. It will fly a large flag there,” Mayor Glenn said.

It has been eighteen months since that EF 3 tornado hit Amory, causing widespread damage. In its wake, the community rallied , rebuilding livelihoods, homes and businesses. Organizers said this project will help continue building that community spirit.

“Any opportunity we have to bring the community together and bring back a little bit of joy, we love to jump on those opportunities,” Riddle said.

Riddle said Main area businesses will also benefit from the tree and stars and stripes.

“This will definitely be an attraction for our community. We hope people come to see the tree and venture downtown, support our local businesses, and pour back into our community even more,” Riddle said.

Total cost for the project is right at $32,000 and so far about half that amount has been raised. The goal is to have the tree up in time for this Christmas season.

For more information on how to donate , go to gofundme.com/garment-trees.