Monroe County car show raises over 1,200 for Deputy Wilbanks and fallen Deputy Pickle

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A classic car show and a lot of people wanting to help two law enforcement families raises hundreds of dollars.

You may recall our story about the antique car show back on August 29th.

Well, today the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says more than 1,200 was raised for the families of Deputy Zach Wilbanks and fallen Deputy Dylan Pickle.

Pickle died on July 25th after being struck by a car at a safety checkpoint in Hamilton.

Wilbanks was injured and could return to work early next year.

Organizers say they wanted to give back to the deputy’s families because of the serve that law enforcement give to the community.