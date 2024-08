Monroe County deputies search for missing man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Richard Terry of Nettleton has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, July 27.

At the time, he was driving a 2007 silver Lexus with either a temporary paper tag or no tag.

If you have seen Richard Terry or have any knowledge of where he may be, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

