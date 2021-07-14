Monroe County hosting a no appointment needed pop-up vaccine clinic

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health continues to host pop-up vaccination clinics.

This site in Monore County will be open for two more days.

No appointment is needed to go inside the Becker Community Center for a shot.

283 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19. That’s the most since March 17th.

91 of the current patients are in ICU.

Health experts continue to say the best protection against the virus is through a vaccine.

The pop-up clinic in Monroe County will be open from 9 AM until noon on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone 12 years and older can get a shot.

Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks from now.