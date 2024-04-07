Monroe County NAACP hosts gun violence program

Just four months into the new year, several cities in the WCBI viewing area have seen their fair share of crime.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – For some Monroe County residents, the month of April is shaping up to be an effort to respond to recent acts of violence. Several NAACP leaders have started a way to show they want change in the city OF Aberdeen and surrounding cities. James Cook is the president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County NAACP. He said the city is protesting for change.

“What we have experienced here lately through crimes and handguns, I mean it’s like every time you look up, it seems like another young person has lost their life due to gun violence. I just felt that I could use the NAACP platform to bring people together, so we could at least explore the possibilities of what we can do to deter someone from having the need and the urge to take another person’s life,” said Cook.

Some of the topics of discussion in the workshop were mental health and the influence of social media. Cook said these topics were a must to discuss.

“I am of the thought that whatever you see, whether it is at the grocery store or wherever, it came from someone’s home,” Cook said. “For us to make a change in this, one of the primary focuses will have to be placed on homes.”

Gayfield Ford Participated in the workshop. He said trying to have a positive impact on the younger generation was a draw for him.

“We talked about things that we can do to get the kids involved in the school, especially with our young kids,” said Ford. We talked about gun safety and just trying to give them some positive extracurriculars to do.”

“This is very critical because if we get involved in our children’s lives,” said Ford. “we can make a big difference and a change in their lives.”

