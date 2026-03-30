Monroe County wedding and event venue is a longtime dream of a local couple

“It evolved, kept getting bigger until we have a 5,000 square foot wedding venue,” Jimmie Morgan said.

Morgan designed the lakeside event space, called “The Barn at Harmony Farm.” The couple visited wedding venues across the region, and also talked with caterers, event planners, DJs, and others in the hospitality business, in an effort to have their own niche

‘We wanted to be a little different, we went all white, with a copper-colored roof, there are other venues rustic, and they are pretty, we tried to do something different, if you wanted different, we were here,” Morgan said.

Jimmie Morgan knew that owning a business is not a nine-to-five proposition, but he has also found out that having an event venue means you are on call around the clock.

“Have to have this ready at all times, if someone wants to come by and see it. Like mowing the grass, if you don’t have time, you don’t have to mow your grass at home, but this, you have to take time, if someone wants to see it. This last spring, with all the rain, we were here with the lights on mowing,” Morgan said.

The Barn at Harmony Farm has been open for three years now. They hosted 14 weddings last year. The Morgans say their goal this year is twenty.

Experts say running a successful event venue depends on booking volume and other revenue, such as catering, audiovisual services, and decorating.