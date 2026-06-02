City of Grenada to have a new fire station in the area

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Soon, the city of Grenada will have a new fire station.

The fire station will be located next to the Emergency Operations Center, near an old fire station.

In 2022, the city lost one of its four fire stations and became at risk of losing its fire department’s insurance rating.

The Grenada Fire Department’s current rating is 4, with one being the most advanced on the grading scale.

State representatives helped fund the fire station with a $6,000 grant.

Leaders say that if the city had not taken action on getting a new fire station, the insurance rates for residents and businesses would have also increased.

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