Monroe County’s McKinley Creek boat ramp set for revamp

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A boat ramp in Monroe County is looking to get a much-needed facelift.

As part of a pilot program, the Monroe County Board of Supervisors is looking to beautify parts of the county, like the McKinley Creek Recreational Area in Hamilton.

Recently, the county partnered with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks to fund two new docs at the boat ramp.

District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said while work has begun, the project will be done in several different phases.

“The first phase was redoing the docs. The second phase is going to be to redo this road. And at the end of it, you’ll see when you get down there. We want to open that area up. Manicure it up. And maintain the manicure a lot better than it has been, so it is a picnic area. Down the road, we want to install some lighting down there and maybe some restrooms, fish cleaning stations, and that type of thing,” said West.

The county has recently put in a request to Tronox to help with the paving of the road to the boat ramp.

