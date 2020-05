MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Montgomery County residents needing a mask will be able to get them Saturday.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the drive-up event will be held on the west side of the courthouse, in front of the extension building.

The address is 610 Summit Street in Winona.

There is a limit of four masks per vehicle.

You can get a mask from 9 a.m until 11:45 a.m.