Mooreville baseball looking to take the next step in semifinals

Mooreville baseball is set to take on East Webster in the 3A North Half Championship.

The Troopers are in familiar territory, they made it to this stage last season but were defeated by the eventual state champion West Lauderdale. Mooreville to use last season’s disappointment as motivation this year.

“We’ve been there and done that and it’s time to hopefully take that next step,” Mooreville head coach Derek Thompson said.

Mooreville hosts East Webster for game one on Friday.