Mooreville teenager dead after a car crash in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville teenager is dead after a one-car crash in Itawamba County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Jonathan Rogers was traveling West on Interstate 22 on Monday morning, November 10, when the Nissan Altima he was driving ran off the road and hit the support for the Fawn Grove Road bridge.

Rogers was fatally injured in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.