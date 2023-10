Mooreville’s Jimmy Young talks Trooper football ahead of GOTW

After going winless last season, Mooreville football is undefeated heading into week seven.

“Winning ain’t easy. It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to win on a weekly basis and you got to work for it every week and you got to climb for it,” head coach Jimmy Young said. “It’s been very good to just hear folks at the gas station everywhere else talk about it and be excited about it again.”