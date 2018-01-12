Moorhead Completes MSU Coaching Staff with Hiring of Special Teams Coordinator

(Photo Courtesy: HailState.com/Kelly Price)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead has finalized his 2018 on-field coaching staff with the addition of Southeastern Conference veteran Scott Fountain as special teams coordinator, it was announced on Friday.

Fountain owns nine years of SEC experience, and he’s coached in 11 bowl games, including four national championship games. He has served on staffs that have claimed four SEC Championships and three ACC titles. He most recently held the position of special teams analyst on Georgia’s 2017 SEC Championship squad and coached in the national championship game earlier this week.

“Scott is one of the most experienced special teams coaches in the country,” Moorhead said. “He is a terrific recruiter, and he is going to be a big asset to our staff. Having coached in four national championship games and been a part of several conference championships, he understands what it takes to build a championship program.”

Beginning this week, FBS teams were allowed to expand their staffs with a 10th on-field position coach. Fountain will serve in a familiar role with the Bulldogs having worked with special teams in his last five years in the SEC.

“It’s an honor to join Joe’s staff at Mississippi State,” Fountain said. “I have heard so many great things about Joe. I look forward to getting to work immediately. When you look at the previous success and the rise of the program nationally, there is so much potential here at Mississippi State. I am excited to be a part of it.”

In his one season in Athens, Georgia was the only team in the SEC to rank in the top five in both kickoff return average (No. 2 – 23.5) and punt return average (No. 5 – 10.1). The Bulldogs were also top five in the SEC in both kickoff return defense (No. 4 – 19.5) and punt return defense (No. 5 – 4.8). Georgia was tops in the nation in kickoff average with a booming 64.3 mark, and the Bulldogs were second in the SEC in blocked kicks and punts with four.

Fountain was part of a Georgia team that won the SEC for the first time since 2005 and played in its first Rose Bowl since 1942. Georgia defeated Oklahoma, 54-48, in a double-overtime thriller to advance to the national championship.

Fountain served eight years at Auburn (2009-16) where he helped the Tigers to the 2013 SEC Championship and a BCS Championship berth. He was the player personnel director in his first four seasons before returning to the field in his final four years (2013-16) as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

In 2013, Auburn had the second biggest turnaround in college football history at +8.0 games. The Tiger special teams had two kickoff returns for touchdowns, a punt return for a TD and one of the biggest plays, if not the biggest, in Auburn football history, a missed 57-yard field goal return for 109 yards (100 yards statistically) by Chris Davis on the last play of the game to defeat No. 1 Alabama, 34-28, to win the SEC Western Division Championship.

That season Auburn led the SEC in kick return yards (936) and punt returns (32) and was second in punt return average (11.8) and punt return yards (377). In the national rankings, the Tigers ranked ninth in net punting (40.54). Chris Davis led the SEC and was ranked third nationally with 18.7 yards per punt return.

In 2014, the Tigers led the SEC in punt return average (17.8). In 2015, the Tigers ranked fourth in the nation in kickoff returns (27.94) and led the SEC in kickoff return yardage (950). Meanwhile, Daniel Carlson finished as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, setting an Auburn season record with 23 field goals made, including four of 50+ yards.

Fountain coached some of the finest specialists in Auburn history, including three-time Ray Guy Award semifinalist punter Steven Clark, placekicker Cody Parkey, and kicker/punter Daniel Carlson, a Lou Groza Award finalist as a sophomore. H-back Jay Prosch was a fifth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2014, and tight end C.J. Uzomah was a fifth-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015.

Fountain was key in Auburn’s administrative and recruiting efforts from 2009-12, helping the Tigers sign three consecutive Top 10 recruiting classes. He came to Auburn with head coach Gene Chizik after spending two seasons (2007-08) on Chizik’s staff at Iowa State as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Beginning his college coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Florida State (1994-96), he joined the UCF staff in 1997 as offensive guards and centers coach and co-recruiting coordinator. He spent seven seasons at UCF, becoming offensive tackles/tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator from 1998-2003. In 2004-05, he was offensive line coach at Middle Tennessee, before moving to Georgia Southern in 2006 as offensive line and assistant head coach.

Fountain began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Flomaton (Ala.) High School in 1988, and moved to his high school alma mater W.S. Neal as an assistant in 1989 before being named head coach at Frisco City (Ala.) High in 1990. After three seasons with Frisco City, he became head coach at Monroe County for the 1993 campaign.

Fountain earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education (K-12) from Samford in 1988 and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida State in 1998.

A native of East Brewton, Ala., Fountain is married to the former Rosie Hidalgo, who attended Valencia (Fla.) Community College and Iowa State. They have four sons: Brookes, Hunter, Tanner and Skyler.

2018 Mississippi State Football Coaching Staff

Joe Moorhead, head coach

Brian Baker, defensive line

Andrew Breiner, pass game coordinator/quarterbacks

Terrell Buckley, cornerbacks

Scott Fountain, special teams coordinator

Luke Getsy, offensive coordinator/wide receivers

Mark Hudspeth, associate head coach/tight ends

Charles Huff, assistant head coach/run game coordinator/running backs

Marcus Johnson, offensive line

Tem Lukabu, linebackers

Bob Shoop, defensive coordinator/safeties

The Scott Fountain File

Hometown: East Brewton, Ala.

Bachelor’s: Samford, 1988 (physical education)

Master’s: Florida State, 1998 (educational leadership)

Wife: Rosie

Children: Brookes, Hunter, Tanner, Skyler

Coaching Career

2018-p: Mississippi State (Special Teams Coordinator)

2017: Georgia (Special Teams Analyst)

2013-16: Auburn (Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends)

2009-12: Auburn (Player Personnel Director)

2007-08: Iowa State (Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator)

2006: Georgia Southern (Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line)

2004-05: Middle Tennessee (Offensive Line)

1998-2003: Central Florida (Offensive Tackles/Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator)

1997: Central Florida (Offensive Guards/Centers/Co-Recruiting Coordinator)

1994-96: Florida State (Graduate Assistant)

1993: Monroe (Ala.) County High School (Head Coach)

1990-92: Frisco City (Ala.) High School (Head Coach)

1989: W.S. Neal (Ala.) High School (Assistant Coach)

1988: Flomaton (Ala.) High School (Assistant Coach)

Bowl Games as a Coach (years indicates season)

2017: College Football Playoff/National Championship Game (Georgia)

2016: Sugar Bowl (Auburn)

2015: Birmingham Bowl (Auburn)

2014: Outback Bowl (Auburn)

2013: BCS National Championship Game (Auburn)

2011: Chick-fil-A Bowl (Auburn)

2010: BCS National Championship Game (Auburn)

2009: Outback Bowl (Auburn)

1996: Sugar Bowl/National Championship Game (Florida State)

1995: Orange Bowl (Florida State)

1994: Sugar Bowl (Florida State)