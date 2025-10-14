More comfortable days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Enjoying the nicer conditions through the next few days. Some changes are heading our way.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly clear through another night. This will continue to allow those overnight lows to fall back into the low to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More great conditions for the middle of our week. Afternoon highs are going to maintain in the middle 80s. Lots of sun! Lows will drop again into the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Pretty much the same as Wednesday.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Moisture will begin to add back in through the end of the week. A strong cold front is expected to bring showers and storms for the weekend. Some could be strong to severe. Details are not quite aligning. For now, it is looking like a Saturday and into Sunday event.