More damage to report from MEMA after tornados in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to receive more damage reports from last weekend’s tornadoes.

In Clay County, 65 homes and two farms were damaged. That’s the most of any county in the state.

120 apartments were damaged in Oktibbeha County. That’s also the most in the state.

Six homes and five businesses in the Starkville area were also impacted by the storms.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 27 tornadoes touched down in the state on December 28.

These are preliminary numbers and could change as the assessment process continues.

23 counties have reported some type of damage to a home, business, or farm.

