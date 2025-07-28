More heat ahead, some relief in sight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another strech of hot weather is ahead before lots of rain chances this week. Some relief from the heat is in sight!

MONDAY: Hot, a heat advisory is in place. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index above 105. Mostly sunny, but a couple showers are likely. That activity dies overnight and we will be left with a mostly clear night and lows in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: A slightly better chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index approaching 110, a heat advisory is in place but could be upgraded to an extreme heat warning.

END OF WEEK: Showers and storms limit highs and lower lows for the end of the week! Will it feel like fall? Probably not unfortunately, but we will take what we can get. A front will stall JUST north of us, keeping the nice, cooler, less humid air just out of reach, but we will watch closely.