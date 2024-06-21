More intense heat for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures soar into the upper 90s over the next few days. Rain chances look to increase into next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs into the middle 90s area-wide, but thankfully humidity levels remain in check.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND: The hottest air yet again! We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days, becoming partly cloudy at times Sunday. Saturday will bring upper 90s to the region, and Sunday looks to bring about the same…with potential to see 100 degrees in a few spots. A late-day shower is also possible Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge responsible for the intense heat over the weekend will begin to break down. This will allow for a bit more active days thanks to a few disturbances able to make it in from the northwest. Scattered showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but our best shot at rain and storms may come on Wednesday.