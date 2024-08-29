More law enforcement expected on highways for Labor Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State troopers are letting drivers know there will be more law enforcement on the roads this holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Labor Day travel period begin August 30 and will end September 2.

Troopers are planning high-visibility patrols and safety checkpoints.

MHP said its goal is to deter speeding and impaired driving, while making sure everyone is wearing a seat belt.

Last year during the same time period, troopers investigated 147 crashes with four fatalities.

There were 141 DUI arrests.

