More Mississippians are expected to receive high-speed internet

JACKSON, MISS. (wWCBI- Thousands more Mississippians will have high-speed internet access thanks to federal funding.

The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi, or “BEAM”, will receive just over $151 million from the Coronavirus Capital Project Fund.

The money will provide more than 35,000 Mississippi households with high-speed broadband service.

“BEAM” will split the money into three categories: broadband infrastructure, line extension and deployment, and ARPA broadband communities.

“BEAM” was created and signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves last year to administer all state and federal broadband initiatives.