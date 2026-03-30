More renovations coming to East Columbus gym

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Soon, the East Columbus Gym will have a completely new look.

A new roof and floor were installed this month.

“They’re very important because I want this East Columbus Gym to be a hub for the community and for our young people to come have fun and have fun on a safe reliable floor,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Roderick Smith.

In the past, storms damaged the gym roof causing it to leak. The water then damaged the floor.

Billy White is a coach for the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

“Whenever it rained, we had to cancel games because the floor was too wet and slip hazards and all of that,” said

However, with the new roof, leaks should no longer be a problem.

Councilman Roderick Smith said more renovations are on the way.

“We’re going to add paint to the wall on the inside because we got a new floor down. (So) why not go ahead and make it a nice and enjoyable renovation while we are doing the renovation to the floor,” said Smith.

The city council also plans to acquire a new scoreboard.

Coach White said he and the basketball teams look forward to the gym re-opening.

“I’m excited. (A new floor) has been needed. The old floor had a bunch of wear on it and actually it was a volleyball court. The ball didn’t bounce too good off of it and we had some loose spots,” said White.

The East Columbus Gym will remain closed until the renovations are complete.

“As soon as they give us the green light, we’re coming in,” said White.

City leaders say they are working to reopen the gym soon.

A new schedule of class times and community hours will be released when the gym reopens.

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