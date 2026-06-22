More Rounds of Rain and Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few strong storms are possible tomorrow to start the week, followed by more rain and storm chances through the end of the work week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers are possible overnight, but many of us will stay dry. Temperatures will only fall into the mid-70’s, making for a muggy night across the area.

MONDAY: Showers and storms are likely throughout the morning hours, followed by a line of storms in the afternoon/evening. Right now, all of our coverage area is in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow, with the main concern being damaging winds within any strong storms that are able to develop. The hail and tornado threats are very low, but not zero. Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper-80’s. This combined with high levels of humidity will lead to very muggy conditions tomorrow afternoon.

TUESDAY: More showers and storms are expected on Tuesday throughout the day. Keep the umbrella around! High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s.