Heating back up through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is going to be a nice week! Temperatures will be back on the climb, into the low to middle 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a comfortable night, with the lower humidity levels. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Staying a little bit cooler than average for the start of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. There will be lots of sun, with passing clouds. There will be a very isolated rain chance throughout the day. Overnight low temperatures will return to the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: This will be the start of our climb back into the 90s. Expect a high around 92 for the afternoon. Conditions overall will be the same as Monday, plenty of sun and passing clouds. Isolated rain showers may pop-up. Lows will be back in the lower 70s.