Woman dies in Shannon shooting; suspect arrested

SHANNON, Miss., (WCBI) – One woman is dead after an early morning argument leads to gunfire in Shannon.

Shannon Police Chief Tony Rogers says officers got called to a trailer park on Carl Drive and Barbee Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say 31-year-old Dravis Holmes allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Taneka Garth from Shannon.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Garth was pronounced dead upon arrival to North Mississippi Medical Center at 6:51 a.m.

Chief Rogers says Holmes shot into the back window of a pickup truck (a white Toyota Tundra), striking Garth, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

According to Shannon Police, Garth and Holmes stayed in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened, and they got into a physical altercation earlier that morning in Tupelo.

He says Holmes told police that Garth and another woman, the driver of the vehicle, shot at him first.

Shannon Police say Holmes did not have any gunshot wounds, and that there were six shell casings found at the scene.

Holmes was arrested and charged with murder and shooting into a vehicle. He is now in the Lee County jail.

Garth’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy.

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