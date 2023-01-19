More seasonable weather ahead as late cold front brings us into the 40s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs slowly drop from the 60s Thursday into the 40s by next Wednesday. Multiple chances for rain showers throughout the next 7 days bring potential to add to annual rain totals.

THURSDAY: Highs touch the mid to upper 60s as cooler air begins to settle into the region. Plentiful sunshine abounds, and no rain is expected Thursday. Lows drop into the upper 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: A high in the mid 50s marks the arrival of a cooler air pattern for the next several days. More clouds move into the area Friday but no rain is expected. Lows once again sit in the upper 30s overnight.