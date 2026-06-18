More Storms on the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The tropical system that brought lots of moisture today is now out of our area, but a cold front will bring more rain and storms tomorrow.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few light showers and possibly a thunderstorm will push through our area as the day ends. Overnight, we will be rain-free with heavy cloud cover and muggy conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70’s.

FRIDAY: A slow moving cold front will approach our NW corner in the early morning hours. As the frontal boundary moves to the south through our area, spotty showers and storms in the morning will turn to a line of showers and storms by the early afternoon. This line will continue to move to the south, exiting our area by the late evening hours. Right now, the southern half of our area (roughly along and south of HWY 82) is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather with this system. The main concerns will be damaging winds with any strong storms that can develop, along with the potential for some flash flooding. It’ll be muggy during the afternoon, with highs in the upper-80’s.

WEEKEND: Showers and storms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy! High temperatures will be in the upper-80’s and low-90’s.