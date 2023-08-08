More strong mid-week storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It has been a soggy week so far, and the rain will not be going away anytime soon. The rain chance will continue into the weekend, as temperatures quickly return to the 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Conditions will be staying fairly calm the rest of the evening. Temperatures tonight dropping again into the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage will be in and out overnight before the next round of rain moves in.

WEDNESDAY: Bringing the rain back for the middle of the week. Scattered showers will start up in the morning. The chance for the strongest storms will be between 9am-2pm. Along with these strong storms, NE MS is split between levels 1/2/3 for a severe weather threat. That Level 3 – Enhanced Risk lies right along the northern border. Be weather aware and stay tuned for more details tomorrow morning. Staying mild for Wednesday night in the middle 70s.

END OF WEEK: Temperatures continuing in the lower 90s. Rain chance also will be continuing in the 30-40% range the rest of the week and into the weekend. Middle 70s maintain for the overnight low temperatures.