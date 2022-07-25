More than 3,000 Mississippians tested positive for COVID-19 over three days

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 3,000 Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three days.

The state department of health released the numbers Monday.

3,426 positive tests were confirmed July 22-24th.

Hospitalization numbers were last updated on July 21. At that time, 377 people were in hospitals across the state.

It was February of this year when we last saw similar numbers.

The CDC is reporting high COVID transmission rates in over half of the state’s counties.