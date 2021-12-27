More than 7,000 test positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi during Christmas holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sees more than 7,000 people test positive for COVID-19 over the past five days.

Numbers from the state health department show 7,058 new cases from December 22nd through December 26th.

Five people also died during that time.

Since the pandemic started, 532,560 Mississippians have had the virus.

More than 10,000 have died.

Right now, there is no state-wide shortage of I.C.U. beds.

1.4 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. That’s about 48 percent of the population.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 506,487 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19.