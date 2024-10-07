Mossy Oak and Old Waverly courses sold to Golf Clubs of MS

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -Old Waverly is entering a new era.

The Golf Clubs of Mississippi bought the Old Waverly Club and its Mossy Oak Course in West Point.

This organization is a group of golf investors.

Old Waverly has hosted a number of events through the years, including the 1999 U.S. Women’s Open Championship.

The Old Waverly course was designed in 1986, while the Mossy Oak course came along in 2016.

George Bryan founded Old Waverly.

