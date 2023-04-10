Mostly dry pattern as temperatures warm

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs climb into the upper 70s by next Saturday. A few rain chances dot an otherwise dry week.

MONDAY: Highs top out around 70 while lows drop into the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies prevail and no rain is expected.

TUESDAY: Slight warming brings afternoon highs into the low 70s while overnight lows remain the same in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloud skies once again prevail and no rain is anticipated.