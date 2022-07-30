Mostly dry Sunday morning, rain & storms in the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soggy summertime weather will continue into August.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will linger through the evening, but activity is expected to weaken with time overnight – mainly before midnight. Warm and humid. Low near 73°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but a few peaks of sunshine are possible in the morning and early afternoon. High near 92°. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon and continue into the evening. Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning is possible. Chance of rain: 60%.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will linger through the evening, but activity is expected to diminish before midnight. Warm and humid. Low near 74°.

AUGUST 1ST: A mix of sun and clouds, but showers will likely develop later in the day. High near 93°. Chance of rain: 40%. Rain chances remain somewhat elevated through at least mid-week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!