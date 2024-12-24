Mostly sunny Christmas Eve, few showers Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend above average over the next seven days with off/on rain chances.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 60s area-wide and light SE winds.

OVERNIGHT: Some passing clouds are possible, but the weather should stay dry and chilly for Santa’s arrival! Overnight lows will dip into the middle & upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Rain chances have backed off, but it still doesn’t look fully dry. The morning looks rain-free, but we’ll still watch for some passing showers in the afternoon or evening hours. Rain coverage now looks to be 30% or less as temps stay in the low 60s.

REST OF WEEK: We still look to stay mostly dry Thursday, but some downpours could move in Friday morning. Friday’s system will be weakening, so rain coverage should decrease through the day. The next system quickly moves in Saturday and could bring a more widespread rain and possible storm chance. This system still needs to be watched for severe weather potential; we’ll keep you posted!