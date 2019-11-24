We’ll have another great day on Monday before a more unsettled weather pattern begins to set in. Rain chances will increase as we get into Tuesday, and storms are possible Tuesday night. Thanksgiving and Black Friday look to be mostly dry, but more storms are likely on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night is in store with lows in the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY: We’ll stay mostly sunny through the day with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: While most of the day will be dry, there is a chance for some showers as we get into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: More showers and storms will develop as we get into Tuesday evening, especially after dinnertime. These storms will last into the early morning hours of Wednesday. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Aside from a few early morning sprinkles, most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Fortunately, Thanksgiving and Black Friday both look to remain dry aside from a sprinkle or two. However, clouds will linger and we won’t see much sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday and will climb into the mid 60s on Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Another round of showers and storms will move into the area through the day on Saturday. These storms will clear out overnight, leaving us dry on Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday with highs only in the mid 50s.

