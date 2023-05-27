Mother and Father arrested for allegedly smoking marijuana with child

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A mother and father in Lowndes County are facing charges for allegedly smoking marijuana with their underage child.

Juan and Daisy Ortega are charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

They were reportedly spotted by narcotics units smoking marijuana in a parked vehicle.

Investigators say one of the parents passed what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette to a 17-year-old sitting in the backseat. He was identified as the couple’s son.

Juan Ortega reportedly provided a medical marijuana card to prove he could legally possess marijuana.

Investigators say that proof does not allow him to smoke marijuana in a public place or give it to anyone else.

Juan Ortega is charged is also facing felony charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

The Ortega’s 17-year-old child is charged with Delinquent Act of Possessing Marijuana.