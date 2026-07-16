Mother Goose closes out annual “Summer Reading Program” with special guest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local celebrity ‘Mother Goose’ closes out her annual “Summer Reading Program” with a special guest.

WCBI’S Allie Martin joined “Mother Goose” at the Columbus Lowndes Public Library for the final session of this year’s Summer Reading Program.

Mother Goose holds her Summer Reading Program every Thursday morning, attracting kids from across the region. Allie read two books with the help of the audience.

There was also a high-stakes race featuring battery-powered animals, and reptiles, such as dinosaurs, pigs, horses, and a dog.

And of course, there was a lot of music, provided by Mother Goose and her talent on the piano, and even some dancing and exercises, led by Allie.

Next Thursday, you can catch a fun-filled interview with Mother Goose and some of the special guests, which will run on Around the Area with Allie, next Thursday on Fox 4 Mississippi at 9 pm.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X