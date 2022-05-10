Mother’s Day DG run ends in a trip to the Lee County Jail

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mama may have tried, but a Mother’s Day trip to the Dollar General lands a man in the Lee County Jail.

On Sunday May 8th, Lee County deputies were called to an attempted robbery at the Dollar General on County Road 931 in the Auburn area of Lee County.

They were told that a white male came up to the cash register and handed the clerk a note demanding money and threatening harm.

The clerk ran to the back of the store and called 911.

The suspect left the store in what was described as a white 2 door car.

About 2 hours later, Lee County deputies pulled over a vehicle matching that description.

The driver of that vehicle, Jacob Hawkins, was arrested without incident.

Hawkins is being charged with robbery.

His bond is set at $20,000.