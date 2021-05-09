Mother’s Day Storms, Unsettled Weather Next Week

SUMMARY: We’ll be monitoring the incoming showers and storms ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon into tonight. Main threats remain to be gusty winds, hail, localized heavy rainfall, and a small chance for tornados. The cold front will move out of the area early tomorrow morning leaving us with some cooler temperatures next week, followed by another unsettled wet-weather pattern. We could see some spot showers on Monday but overall it looks to be fairly cloudy. Our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms will be Tuesday afternoon/evening. Showers may linger into Wednesday morning before drying out Thursday. Clouds will likely break Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies for the weekend.

- Advertisement -

TONIGHT: Much of our northern counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM tonight. Storms are starting to pop-up in the area now and will last through most of the night, likely getting stronger before sunset as atmospheric instability increases. Main threats look to be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, hail, and while the tornado risk is low, it is not zero. Lows tonight will stay warm in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Some showers may roll over into the early morning hours but we’re mainly looking at overcast skies. The chance for some spot showers may form throughout the afternoon, but overall, a gloomy Monday. Highs will be around the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will give way to another chance for some potentially strong showers and thunderstorms across the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds remain over the area with the potential for some spotty showers in some areas. Highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: We begin to clear out from showers and storms. Clouds should start to break Thursday afternoon and bring in much needed sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures begin to warm through Sunday from the 70s to the 80s.