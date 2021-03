LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is dead in Lowndes County following a motorcycle accident.

The crash happened Wednesday just after 10 p.m. on Highway 82 in Columbus.

The driver was heading west toward Starkville near the Fairfield Inn, when the motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail. No one else was involved in the accident.

Right now, we do not know the identity of the victim, but Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the name will be released after next of kin is notified.