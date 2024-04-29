Motorcycle accident claims the life of a Columbus man

On Saturday, April 28 around 6:19 pm, 37-year-old Michael Joseph Humphries was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson with a group of other riders from a local motorcycle club.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident on Highway 45 has claimed the life of a Columbus man.

The accident occurred on Highway 45 North just south of Egypt Road inside the city limits of Aberdeen.

They were traveling south when Mr. Humphries lost control of his bike and was thrown off.

He was transported to Monroe Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead from a head injury at 6:55 PM.

Aberdeen PD investigated the accident.

