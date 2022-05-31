Motorcycle mission memorializes military

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a motorcycle ministry with a mission to honor fallen soldiers.

“Hellfighters Christian Ministries” sponsored a memorial ride to honor men and women who died while serving in Afghanistan last year.

“Rolling Glory 3” began in California. The group made a stop in Columbus Monday.

They’re traveling to each state with 13 American flags flying on the backs of 13 motorcycles.

The final destination for the flags is Washington D.C

“The 13 flags represent the 12 soldiers that were killed in Afgahnistan on August 26th of 2021. They are heroes and that’s what we are celebrating. They are heroes.”

Riders traveled from Laurel to Columbus where they stopped at a VFW Post. Their next stop was Tupelo to assemble at the Vietnam War Memorial in Veterans Park.