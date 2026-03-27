Mountain Dew Bassmaster Elite Series returns to Tenn-Tom Waterway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fishermen are back on the Tenn-Tom Waterway today for the Mountain Dew Bassmaster Elite Series.

Thursday wrapped up day one of the competition and the start of the leaderboard.

The anglers have a 5-bass limit to meet daily.

Leading at number one is Bill Lowen with 17 pounds, 14 ounces.

Just shy of a few ounces, you have Randy Howell securing second place with 17 pounds, 12 ounces.

And to round out the top three, Michael Laconelli reeled in 17 pounds and 11 ounces.

The fishermen weigh in daily at 3 pm at the Columbus Marina.

To keep up with a live stream of the competition and leaderboard stats, you can visit bassmaster.com.

Saturday and Sunday will also kick off family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy.

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