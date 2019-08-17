Move In Day At The W

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- MSU wasn’t the only college in the Golden Triangle welcoming students.. Mississippi University for women held their move in today as well.

Around 500 students took over the campus to find their new home away from home.

For some they are returning back, but for others this is a new beginning

MUW President Nora Miller says emotions run high for students and parents on this momentous day.

“Yeah, Yeah it’s there and I’m sure when it comes time to say goodbye it’s going to be rough for everybody,” said Miller.

Faculty, staff, and other organizations were on campus to help get students moved into their new home.