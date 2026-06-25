MS Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for a Coffeeville man
COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Coffeeville man.
45-year -old Nicholas Clay Upshaw was last seen around 3 pm on Friday, June 19, walking along the two thousand block of Monaco Street in Jackson.
Upshaw is five feet ten inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Family members say he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If you have seen Nicholas Clay Upshaw, or if you know where he might be, call the Jackson Police Department or 911.