MS Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for a Coffeeville man

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Coffeeville man.

45-year -old Nicholas Clay Upshaw was last seen around 3 pm on Friday, June 19, walking along the two thousand block of Monaco Street in Jackson.

Upshaw is five feet ten inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Family members say he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have seen Nicholas Clay Upshaw, or if you know where he might be, call the Jackson Police Department or 911.

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